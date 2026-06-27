Harry and Meghan to stay in royal residence during UK visit

Harry and Meghan will split their UK stay between a royal residence and private lodging, a carefully managed return that keeps security and family contact unresolved.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have accepted an offer to stay in a royal residence with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, when they visit the United Kingdom next month. They will divide the trip between royal accommodation and private lodging.

The visit will be Harry and Meghan’s first family trip to Britain since the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, when the Sussexes were last in the country together. It will also be the children’s first time back in the United Kingdom since 2022. Meghan will join Harry for at least one public engagement, marking her first UK work appearance in six years and the couple’s first joint official engagement in Britain since March 2020, before they stepped back from royal life and moved to California.

AI-generated illustration

The trip is tied to Harry’s Invictus Games commitments and the one-year countdown to the 2027 Games in Birmingham. Planned stops include a Chatham House event, a visit to Chelsea Pensioners at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, an appearance at Birmingham Children’s Hospital for the WellChild charity, and a stop at the National Exhibition Centre. Archie and Lilibet will not attend any public engagements.

Security remains unresolved. Harry lost a legal battle over police protection in the UK last year and has since sought a fresh review. Buckingham Palace will not provide extra security, and any additional protection falls to the Home Office.

Source: Yahoo Entertainment

King Charles III last saw Archie and Lilibet in person during the 2022 Platinum Jubilee, while Harry and Charles last met face to face over tea at Clarence House in September 2024, after a previous meeting in February 2024. Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have said whether the King will meet Harry, Meghan, Archie or Lilibet.