Iran stages massive funeral procession for slain Supreme Leader Khamenei

Tens of thousands packed Tehran’s main prayer complex as Iran turned Ali Khamenei’s funeral into a show of regime strength, loyalty and control.

Tens of thousands of mourners filled Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla as Iran opened a weeklong funeral for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28, 2026 in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes at the start of the war. The opening scene was part grief, part political display: Iranian officials framed the ceremonies as proof that the Islamic Republic’s institutions remained intact, even as the state used the mass turnout to project continuity after the loss of its most powerful figure.

The procession was designed to move beyond one city. After Tehran, the funeral route was set to pass through Qom, Najaf and Karbala before burial in Mashhad, home to Iran’s holiest pilgrimage shrine. The scale of the public mourning matched the geography of clerical power, tying the succession drama to the country’s religious centers as the state tried to convert a death into an image of order.

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Iranian officials and senior figures appeared in public for the prayers, including Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i and Abbas Araghchi. Foreign delegations from China, Russia, Pakistan, India, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Cuba, Serbia, Afghanistan, Namibia and Turkmenistan also attended or were sent, giving the event a diplomatic dimension as well as a domestic one. More than 50 senior-ranking political and military officials were killed in the war that followed the February strikes, a loss that made the funeral as much a reckoning with elite vulnerability as a memorial.

At the same time, the crowds could not be read as a simple measure of popular consent. Ayatollah Mohammad Saidi called the event a kind of referendum on the Islamic Republic, but the spectacle was choreographed by the state and amplified by security and media machinery. Chants of “death to America” and “death to Israel” rang through the streets as a truck carrying the coffin moved through Tehran, and some mourners shouted for revenge, turning the ceremony into a rally message aimed at Washington, Israel and domestic critics alike.

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One absence carried its own message. Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader and son of Ali Khamenei, has not appeared publicly at the funeral events, even as other sons and senior officials have come forward. The crowds in Tehran showed the state can still mobilize forceful public theater; they do not show how deep support runs beneath the surface, where anger over the economy and state repression still simmers.