Jay-Z kicks off Yankee Stadium run with Beyoncé, Blue Ivy surprises

Beyoncé cut Jay-Z’s hair before joining him onstage at Yankee Stadium, where Blue Ivy Carter played piano and the second night drew a record 45,832 fans.

Jay-Z opened his Yankee Stadium run with a family-heavy surprise set that turned the Bronx ballpark into a celebration of his catalog, his collaborators and the business scale of modern live music. Beyoncé appeared first in a pre-show clip cutting his hair, then walked onstage, while Blue Ivy Carter later played piano during a night built around the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.

Roc Nation and the New York Yankees framed the two shows as a double anniversary event, with JAY-Z 30 set for Friday, July 10, 2026, and JAY-Z 25 for Saturday, July 11, 2026. The Yankees put general-public tickets on sale March 24 at 10 a.m., after a March 23 presale for Yankees ticket licensees, a rollout that reflected how stadium residencies are now sold like premium event packages as much as concerts. By the time the run got underway, the second night had reportedly sold 45,832 tickets, setting a new Yankee Stadium concert attendance record.

The opening night pulled in names that linked the celebration to Jay-Z’s New York roots and early career circle: Nas, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek and Jaz-O all surfaced as guests. Alicia Keys closed with “Empire State of Mind,” echoing the October 29, 2009 performance she and Jay-Z gave at Yankee Stadium before Game 2 of the World Series. The Yankees said Jay-Z had already performed at the current stadium five times before this run, including dates with Eminem on September 13-14, 2010 and with Justin Timberlake on July 19-20, 2013.

TLK in 3 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The second show leaned even harder into the logic of the mega-show. Slick Rick, Eminem and Pharrell Williams were among the reported guests, and Pharrell appeared on multiple songs while calling Jay-Z the greatest of all time. Jay-Z responded to the scale of the moment with a joke that he had “sold Yankee Stadium the hell out,” a line that fit a night built on demand, exclusivity and nostalgia. Creative director Willo Perron kept the staging deliberately spare, saying, “the statement piece in a Jay-Z show is Jay-Z.” Roc Nation said the celebration would continue with a finale event called Extra Innings, extending the run beyond two nights and reinforcing how stadium concerts have become serialized, high-priced cultural events.