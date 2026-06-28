Kaine backs bipartisan guardrails after abrupt Pentagon firings

Kaine says Congress can rally around Pentagon firing guardrails after the Army’s abrupt removal of Gen. Christopher Donahue, but the plan stops short of blocking firings.

Sen. Tim Kaine used a Sunday television appearance to press for bipartisan guardrails on Pentagon firings after the Army’s abrupt leadership change involving Gen. Christopher Donahue, who had been leading U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO’s Allied Land Command. The Army said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie would handle the job in the interim, but it gave no public reason for the switch, deepening scrutiny of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Trump-Vance administration’s handling of senior military posts.

Kaine, a Virginia Democrat who has served on the Senate Armed Services Committee since 2013, said Congress could find enough support for a measure aimed at forcing fast explanations when top officers are removed. The House Armed Services Committee approved a provision on June 4 that would require the Department of Defense to tell lawmakers within five days why senior uniformed leaders were dismissed or fired. The proposal would not stop removals, only require the Pentagon to explain them to Congress quickly.

That distinction matters in the legislative math. Kaine is not calling for a ban on firings, only for a reporting requirement that could attract lawmakers wary of a direct clash with presidential authority while still insisting on civilian control, military continuity and congressional oversight. The House panel’s action suggests there is already some appetite for that narrower approach, even as the administration’s decision around Donahue, who was scheduled to relinquish command on July 2, 2026, has intensified criticism over the lack of transparency.

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The conversation also fits Kaine’s broader campaign to limit unilateral executive war powers. In December 2025, he helped advance a bipartisan bill repealing the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force, and that repeal later became part of the Fiscal Year 2026 defense bill. Days before the interview, the Senate voted 50-48 on a war powers resolution related to Iran, following a House vote that signaled opposition to further U.S. military action without congressional authorization.

After that vote, Kaine said both chambers had taken a historic step by declaring additional war against Iran illegal without congressional authorization. He also said President Donald Trump came to Capitol Hill and tried to pressure Republican senators to reverse course. The June 28 Face the Nation segment, which also included Sen. Bill Cassidy and CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford, placed Kaine’s push for Pentagon guardrails inside a wider fight over how much war-making power Congress is willing to reclaim.