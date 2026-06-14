Kelly blames Trump for Iran crisis, warns U.S. munitions shortages

Kelly tied the Iran crisis to Trump’s 2018 Iran exit and warned U.S. munitions stockpiles could take years to rebuild.

Mark Kelly used a Sunday national television appearance to cast the Iran crisis as a Trump-era failure while warning that the United States cannot assume its weapons stores are limitless. Speaking from Phoenix on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, the Arizona Democrat said he had not yet seen the details of the memorandum of understanding, but agreed with President Donald Trump’s call to stand down after the Israeli attack in Beirut, Lebanon. He argued that the confrontation traces back to Trump’s 2018 withdrawal from the JCPOA, a move Kelly said helped create an unauthorized war with Iran and fed higher prices for energy, gasoline and food.

Kelly’s language signaled a broader Democratic effort to speak more tightly around national security without abandoning pocketbook politics. He linked the war abroad directly to affordability at home, a line that fits a party trying to persuade swing voters that foreign crises are not separate from the cost of living. The Arizona senator also pointed to the military burden of the conflict, saying U.S. forces had fired cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and bombs in more than 10,000 aerial strikes and therefore cannot treat munitions as unlimited.

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That warning was aimed squarely at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s own testimony, which Kelly said made clear that rebuilding stockpiles would take years. Kelly called it “a munitions issue” and said the United States must be extremely careful now, especially because Ukraine still needs support. The message was clear: Democrats can criticize the management of war without sounding indifferent to military readiness, a posture with obvious appeal in a state like Arizona, where defense spending and base politics remain central.

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Kelly has also been pressing a second theme that blends economic nationalism with national security. On June 8, he and Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to reinstate Section 301 port fees on Chinese ships, arguing that China’s shipbuilding dominance hurts American workers and weakens U.S. power. Their letter said Chinese ships accounted for more than half of global commercial ship production last year, up from less than 5% in 2000, while U.S. shipyards accounted for just 0.1% of global production.

Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The same week, Kelly said he voted against the Senate Armed Services Committee’s fiscal 2027 defense authorization in committee because of priorities, even as he had helped secure final passage of the 2026 NDAA in December 2025, including a 3.8% pay raise for service members and protections for Fort Huachuca’s Electronic Proving Ground and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Together, the remarks show a senator trying to define Democratic credibility on security, affordability and industrial strategy at once, with an eye toward the 2026 map and the voters who decide it.