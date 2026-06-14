Knicks win first NBA title in 53 years, Brunson stars with 45 points

Jalen Brunson’s 45 points sealed New York’s first title since 1973, ending a 53-year drought and turning Game 5 in San Antonio into city-wide release.

The Knicks are champions again, and the finish came with the kind of authority New York had waited 53 years to see. Jalen Brunson scored 45 points as the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026, closing out the Finals 4-1 and claiming the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973.

The victory carried more weight than a trophy count. It was only the third championship in Knicks history, a breakthrough for a team long measured against memories of past eras and repeated near-misses. For New York, the title ended a drought that stretched across generations, long enough for 1973 to become civic shorthand for the last time the city’s basketball identity reached the top.

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Brunson was the center of it all. He was named Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP after averaging 32.6 points per game in the series, and reports said he scored 13 straight New York points in the fourth quarter of the clincher. His performance made him only the fourth player listed at 6-foot-2 or shorter to win Finals MVP, joining Stephen Curry, Isiah Thomas and Tony Parker. In a city that has long elevated its stars into local mythology, Brunson’s place in New York sports lore now looks secure.

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The championship was set up by Game 4, when the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to beat the Spurs 107-106 and take a 3-1 lead. That rally stood as the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, a turning point that transformed a series from uncertain to inevitable and gave New York the opening it needed to finish the job in San Antonio.

Charlotte Hornets via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The celebration spilled far beyond the arena. Fans poured into New York streets after the final buzzer, a reminder of how deeply the Knicks still sit inside the city’s identity. For a franchise that had not won since 1973, the night felt less like a single victory than a reset in the city’s sports memory, with Brunson now at the center of the next chapter.