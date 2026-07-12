McGregor returns after five years for Holloway rematch at UFC 329

Conor McGregor’s return at UFC 329 tested whether five years away could still sell the UFC’s biggest stage. A win kept the title path alive; a loss would undercut the promotion’s most bankable comeback.

Conor McGregor stepped back into the Octagon at UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ending almost five years away and giving the UFC a high-stakes test of whether its most recognizable star could still carry a major card. The main event paired McGregor with Max Holloway, a matchup built less on novelty than on leverage: for the UFC’s business, its star power and its championship picture, the result mattered far beyond one night.

The fight was staged during International Fight Week, with the main card set for 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT, prelims at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT, and early prelims at 5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT. The UFC pushed the event through its own platforms, put tickets on sale Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. PT through AXS, and capped purchases at eight tickets per person. A pre-fight press conference was held Thursday, July 9, at T-Mobile Arena, another sign of how heavily the promotion leaned on McGregor’s return to drive attention.

McGregor and Holloway first fought on August 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night 26 in Boston, where McGregor won by unanimous decision. Their rematch brought a different set of numbers into focus. ESPN-linked coverage listed McGregor at 22-6 and 37 years old, while Holloway entered at 27-9 and 34. The UFC promoted the bout as a welterweight main event, placing McGregor back in the center of a division and a promotion that has spent years waiting for his next real draw.

Art Vladi via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That is the calculation the UFC has kept making around McGregor: even after long gaps and repeated comeback speculation, he still changes the scale of the event around him. His presence lifts ticket demand, boosts betting interest and gives the card a headline that can travel well beyond mixed martial arts audiences. If McGregor won, the UFC could sell the return as more than a one-night nostalgia play, with another path toward relevance in a loaded title landscape. If Holloway spoiled the comeback, the promotion would still have the result it wanted for the fight game, but it would also have to face a harder question about how much of McGregor’s aura survived the layoff.

Holloway stood to gain in a different way. Beating McGregor in a rematch eight years after their first meeting in Boston would sharpen Holloway’s standing as a reliable major-event name and strip away the easiest promotional story the UFC had built around the card. In a sport driven by wins, names and timing, that made the rematch less about replaying history than about deciding who still gets to shape the future.