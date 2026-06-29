Princess of Wales completes National Three Peaks for cancer charity

Catherine climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in under 24 hours, turning the Three Peaks into a push for cancer awareness and holistic care.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, completed the National Three Peaks Challenge across Scotland, England and Wales over the weekend of June 28-29, 2026, in a surprise endurance effort for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. She climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, also known as Yr Wyddfa, within 24 hours, a route commonly described as about 23 miles, roughly 3,064 metres of ascent and around 462 miles of driving between peaks.

The Princess used the climb to frame her recovery as a public message about life after cancer treatment. In a social-media message, Catherine said the challenge gave her a chance to “explore life beyond diagnosis” and “give something back,” and she said cancer does not just affect the body. She said the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone, and that she wanted to draw attention to the deeper impact of serious illness and the value of holistic healthcare.

The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity launched a fundraising page for the walk, setting a target of £935 to support more people with cancer through holistic care. Catherine’s effort carried added weight because she revealed in March 2024 that she was undergoing cancer treatment and said in January 2025 that she was in remission. The challenge was carried out solo, with logistical and navigational support from Mountain Rescue, and she was greeted at the end by Prince William, the couple’s three children, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother James Middleton.

AI-generated illustration

The Royal Marsden has long been part of the royal family’s orbit. Diana, Princess of Wales became president of the institution in 1989, Prince William took on the role in 2007, and the Prince and Princess of Wales became joint patrons in January 2025 after Catherine visited The Royal Marsden’s Chelsea hospital on January 14, 2025, where she met patients receiving chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Kensington Palace said the climb may have been the first time a member of the Royal Family completed the Three Peaks Challenge, giving the feat a rare place in the modern royal record as well as in the campaign for cancer care beyond the clinic.