Colombia-born Julián Quiñones scored and assisted as Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0, then set up a last-16 clash with England in Mexico City. His rise has made him a symbol of Mexico’s fluid identity.

Julián Quiñones made the difference for Mexico again, scoring once and setting up another goal in a 2-0 win over Ecuador that carried the hosts into the World Cup round of 16. The Colombia-born forward struck in the 22nd minute at Mexico City Stadium on June 30 and then assisted Raúl Jiménez four minutes later, a burst that settled the match and kept Mexico moving through the knockout bracket.

Quiñones’ path has been anything but routine. Born in Colombia, he switched his international allegiance to Mexico and has become one of Javier Aguirre’s main attacking options at the 2026 World Cup. FIFA lists him in Mexico’s squad as a forward under Aguirre, and the governing body said Quiñones has made a flying start to the tournament by scoring Mexico’s first goal of the World Cup. His early influence has also reached beyond the scoresheet, with FIFA saying his impact has gone well beyond what some fans expected.

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Mexico’s win over Ecuador carried weight well beyond one result. It was Mexico’s first World Cup knockout victory since 1986, ending a long drought for a country under pressure to deliver on home soil. FIFA also said Mexico was the first team to progress to the knockout stage, underlining how quickly Aguirre’s side established itself in the tournament.

England will be next. The England Football Association confirmed that England will face Mexico in the round of 16 after Harry Kane’s brace in a 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo. The match is scheduled for Sunday, July 5, in Mexico City, with a local 6pm kick-off at Estadio Azteca. For viewers in Britain, that means a 1am BST start on Monday, July 6.

Quiñones now enters that match as more than a converted forward in a Mexico shirt. He has become part of the story of how modern national teams are built, with identity, citizenship and footballing need converging in a squad chasing another deep World Cup run. Against England, Mexico will lean again on the player who has already altered the shape of its tournament.