Reeves says incoming PM will inherit a stable economy

Rachel Reeves said an incoming prime minister would inherit a stable economy, but warned Andy Burnham would need a fully worked-through plan from day one.

Rachel Reeves used an appearance on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg to argue that any incoming prime minister would inherit a stable economy, while pressing Andy Burnham to arrive with a complete governing plan rather than slogans or improvisation. Her remarks turned a political question about succession into a test of readiness: whether Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor and former Labour MP, has a credible answer on tax, spending and borrowing before he ever reaches Downing Street.

The exchange lands in the middle of renewed Labour speculation about Burnham’s future. He has been linked to a possible challenge to Sir Keir Starmer, and allies have talked up his chances of moving into a top team if he gains influence in Westminster. One Burnham ally has suggested Reeves could still have a role, though not necessarily as chancellor, if Burnham were to rise further. That prospect puts Reeves at the center of a wider argument over whether Labour’s economic direction would change under a different leader, or whether the fiscal line set out by the current Treasury team would continue to dominate.

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Burnham has tried to present a northern, devolution-focused pitch built around regional power and what his supporters call a business-friendly socialism. But his economic programme remains incomplete in the areas markets watch most closely: taxes, day-to-day spending and the pace of borrowing. Burnham has also faced scrutiny for earlier remarks that Britain needed to get beyond being “in hock to the bond markets”, before later saying he had been misrepresented. That episode fed doubts about how he would manage investor confidence if he were forced to move from mayoral politics to national office.

Reeves has repeatedly drawn a hard line on fiscal discipline. She has said she would not apologise for making sure “our sums add up”, and she has argued that the legacy of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s 2022 mini-Budget still shapes what an incoming Labour government can realistically do. That warning matters because Labour’s 2024 manifesto already boxed in room for manoeuvre, promising not to raise National Insurance, the main rates of income tax or VAT, and to keep corporation tax capped at 25% for the whole parliament.

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Against that backdrop, Reeves’ warning was more than a rebuke to a rival camp. It set a benchmark for any would-be leader: stable conditions in the Treasury are one thing, but the first day in office would still demand a detailed plan that can survive both political scrutiny and market discipline.