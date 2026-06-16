Saudi Arabia holds Uruguay to 1-1 draw in World Cup opener

Saudi Arabia’s 41st-minute strike rattled Uruguay before Maxi Araújo rescued a point, leaving Group H wide open. Mohammed Al-Owais’ nine saves turned the opener into a warning.

Saudi Arabia turned Uruguay’s World Cup opener into a stubborn, high-pressure lesson in Miami Stadium, forcing a 1-1 draw that left Group H suddenly unpredictable. Abdulelah Al Amri put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 41st minute, and although Maxi Araújo equalized in the 80th, Uruguay spent most of the night chasing a match it expected to control.

The shape of the game mattered as much as the scoreline. Uruguay held 66.8 percent possession, took 27 shot attempts and won 14 corner kicks, according to ESPN, yet those numbers did not translate into a victory. Saudi Arabia managed only seven shot attempts and four corners, but Mohammed Al-Owais kept the score intact with nine saves, including stoppage-time stops on Nicolás de la Cruz and Federico Valverde. Uruguay’s pressure was heavy; its payoff was not.

AI-generated illustration

Saudi Arabia’s opener exposed the gap between control and command. Fernando Muslera could only parry Hassan Al Tambakti’s header, and Al Amri was quickest to the rebound. Reuters said both sides benefited from goalkeeping errors, and that detail defined the night: Saudi Arabia gained belief from the mistake, while Uruguay spent the next 40 minutes trying to force a response against a disciplined, resilient opponent.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

When Araújo finally broke through in the 80th minute, Uruguay salvaged a point but not peace of mind. For Marcelo Bielsa’s team, a draw in the first match of Group H changes the qualification math immediately. A side with two World Cup titles, in 1930 and 1950, can no longer treat the opener as a warm-up. Every remaining group game now carries more weight, and every dropped point tightens the margin.

NordNordWest via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The result also fit the wider tone of the tournament’s opening days, with Cape Verde also holding Spain on the same day. That made Group H feel less like a straightforward path for Uruguay and more like a contest in which one late save, one rebound, or one missed chance could decide who advances. Saudi Arabia did not just take a point. It disrupted Uruguay’s rhythm and left a favorite with real work ahead.