Scotland chase first World Cup knockout place against Brazil

Scotland can reach a World Cup knockout stage for the first time with a result against Brazil, but they have managed only two shots on target in two games.

Scotland are one result away from World Cup history in Miami, where a draw with Brazil would be enough to send Steve Clarke’s side into the knockout stages for the first time. Scotland sit on three points after a 1-0 win over Haiti and a 1-0 loss to Morocco, and even a narrow defeat could still be enough depending on other results, though that could leave them waiting three days to learn whether they go through as one of the best third-placed teams.

The problem Scotland must solve is not the table; it is their attack. Against Haiti, they managed only two shots on target and won through John McGinn’s double-deflected goal. Against Morocco, they did not register a shot until the 46th minute and failed to land a shot on target at all. That leaves Clarke needing much more from John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney in the final third, with Scotland requiring cleaner build-up, faster ball movement and a sharper first pass into Che Adams if he is fit to win his 50th cap. Aaron Hickey missing training after injury is another concern, while Scott McKenna’s return to contention after a calf issue gives Clarke one more defensive option. Brazil, as five-time world champions, will know Scotland have been starved of threat and can be pressed into a long spell of defending deep if the game turns tense.

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The history around the fixture only heightens the stakes. Wednesday’s match will be the fifth World Cup meeting between Scotland and Brazil, and Scotland’s only positive result against them at the finals remains the 0-0 draw in 1974. Their last meeting came in France in 1998, when John Collins equalised from the penalty spot after Cesar Sampaio’s opener before a late Tom Boyd own goal settled a 2-1 Brazil win. Scotland’s first World Cup meeting with Brazil, 60 years and 10 games ago, finished 1-1, with Stevie Chalmers scoring after a minute.

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Andy Robertson said Scotland are “in control of our own destiny” and that a result would make them “100% through”. Lawrence Shankland said Scotland will try to win “first and foremost”, but would take a point if needed. Scotland ended a 28-year absence from the finals by qualifying for 2026; now they need one more performance that matches the scale of the occasion.