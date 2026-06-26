Strawberry moon rises June 29, peak viewing times by location

The Strawberry Moon peaks at 7:56 p.m. ET Monday, with moonrise times ranging from 8:24 p.m. in Miami to 8:53 p.m. in Washington.

The Strawberry Moon reaches peak fullness Monday evening, and the best viewing window varies by city as the Moon climbs over the horizon at different times across the country. Peak fullness arrives at 7:56 p.m. Eastern Time, or 23:56 UTC, on June 29, but the Moon will look nearly full for about a day before and after that moment.

A full moon happens when the Moon sits opposite Earth from the Sun, and that exact alignment makes the lunar disk appear bright and round. The Moon looks full on both sides of the peak, giving broad latitude for viewing after sunset and later in the night.

This June full moon carries the Strawberry Moon name from Algonquin tribes in the northeastern United States, where the term marked the short season when strawberries ripen and are ready to harvest. Other traditional June names include Rose Moon, Honey Moon, Mead Moon and Hot Moon, reflecting how full-moon names often tracked seasonal work and weather.

The 2026 Strawberry Moon also arrives as the first full moon after the June 21 summer solstice, which helps explain why it hangs relatively low in the Northern Hemisphere sky. It is a micro full moon, or micromoon, because it occurs near lunar apogee, when the Moon is farther from Earth than average.

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Moonrise times shift with location and time zone. In Washington, the Moon is listed to rise at 8:53 p.m. In Miami, moonrise is 8:24 p.m.; in Chicago, 8:49 p.m.; and in Los Angeles, 8:26 p.m. The Moon often appears low and large near the horizon before it climbs higher into the sky.

Binoculars or a telescope will bring out craters and other surface detail, but the naked eye is enough to catch the full disk and its warm low-horizon color.