Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding celebrations set for Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden is set for a black-tie Swift-Kelce wedding weekend, with about 1,100 guests expected Friday and a rehearsal dinner for 100 Thursday.

Madison Square Garden will host Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations this week, with a Thursday rehearsal dinner at the Infosys Theater for about 100 people and a larger black-tie gathering Friday expected to run into the early hours of Saturday, with about 1,100 guests expected for the Friday event. Invitees received electronic invitations and non-disclosure agreements.

A permit was sought for the area around the Garden from July 2 to July 4, including a tent and street closures, and private security is coordinating with the New York Police Department around the venue.

The Garden is being rented for at least three days, one for setup, one for the event and one for strike-down. TMZ puts the venue cost at about $1 million per night. The building’s lack of windows and underground parking make it useful for a private event, even as media swarms and fans outside the security perimeter are expected to create their own challenge. Retired NYPD assistant chief John Hart said the Garden’s confined space can help security, but controlling the press and crowds will still be difficult.

Swift first performed there in 2003, at age 12 or 13, during halftime of a Knicks Kids Talent Competition, singing the unreleased original song Lucky You. She later said the appearance gave her a “sparkly, magical opinion” of the Garden and the Knicks, and she shouted, “I love you, New York!” to the crowd that day. She returned for the Fearless Tour in 2009 and the Speak Now World Tour in 2011, joined Ed Sheeran there in 2013 for Everything Has Changed, and by her 30th birthday in 2019 had played five iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows at MSG, including one in front of more than 20,000 fans.

Swift was back courtside at the Garden for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals, wearing a blue Stevie Knicks T-shirt and drawing cheers when she appeared on the video board. Madison Square Garden has hosted weddings before, including the 2,075-couple Marriage Blessing on July 1, 1982.