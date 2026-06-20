Texas judge releases graphic evidence in Karmelo Anthony murder case

Graphic photos showing the weapon, a bloodied coat and Austin Metcalf’s wound have deepened scrutiny of the Frisco stabbing case after Karmelo Anthony’s 35-year sentence.

Graphic images from the Karmelo Anthony case put the murder weapon, a bloodied coat and Austin Metcalf’s fatal wound at the center of a wider fight over evidence, accountability and what the public gets to see. The release has sharpened attention on a case that began with a deadly confrontation at Frisco ISD’s Kuykendall Stadium and ended with Anthony’s conviction and 35-year prison sentence.

The stabbing happened during a district track meet on April 2, 2025, when Metcalf, 17, a Memorial High School student-athlete, was killed after an argument that reportedly began over seating or a tent placement. Anthony, who was 17 at the time and attended Centennial High School, was later charged in the case that turned Frisco into a national focal point for debates over school safety, race, justice and juvenile violence.

The trial in Collin County moved quickly once it began in June 2026. Jury selection started June 1, a jury was seated June 3, and opening statements were held June 4. Jurors deliberated for about three hours before finding Anthony guilty of murder on June 9, then returning a punishment of 35 years in prison.

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Court records and trial testimony have also kept the defense’s strategy under close scrutiny. An arrest affidavit said Anthony claimed self-defense after the stabbing, and, in substance, told police that Metcalf had put hands on him and that he did it. That claim did not persuade the jury, which rejected the self-defense account in favor of a murder conviction.

The courtroom itself reflected the intensity around the case. Judges issued warnings, security was heightened, and at least three people were removed from the courthouse during the proceedings. Those disruptions underscored how much public anger the case had generated in North Texas and beyond.

Photo by khezez | خزاز

A Collin County judge had previously reduced Anthony’s bond, and he was later released under additional conditions, a decision that drew its own scrutiny as the case became a flashpoint online. The latest release of graphic evidence has only intensified the divide between supporters of Anthony, who have argued the evidence did not match the testimony, and those who say the record shows a violent killing that demanded accountability.

For Collin County, the case is now more than a single tragedy at a school track meet. It has become a test of how courts handle juvenile violence, how much evidence should be made public, and how a local death can harden into a national argument about the institutions meant to protect students.