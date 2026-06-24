Trump cancels housing bill signing, demands voter ID law first

Trump scrapped a housing bill signing an hour before it began, tying the bipartisan measure to his stalled voter-ID push and leaving affordability gains in limbo.

Donald Trump canceled a White House signing ceremony for a bipartisan housing bill just an hour before he was due at the Capitol, saying he would not sign it until Congress passes his voter-ID measure first. The move turned the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act into leverage in the fight over election rules and left a major affordability package waiting on a separate political battle.

The housing bill had already cleared the Senate on June 23 by an 85-5 vote and the House on June 24 by 358-32, with all 32 no votes coming from Republicans. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune had been expected to appear with Trump in Washington, and the White House had still been promoting the ceremony Tuesday night before Trump abruptly pulled it.

Trump tied the housing measure to the SAVE America Act, his push for nationwide voter-ID requirements and tighter election rules. The bill, introduced in the House as H.R. 7296 on January 30, 2026, would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and photo identification to vote in federal elections. It has stalled in the Senate because Republicans do not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

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The housing package had been described by lawmakers and aides as the most comprehensive housing legislation in decades, and it took almost a year of negotiations to assemble. By canceling the signing, Trump put the immediate spotlight on the groups that had been waiting for the bill to move: local housing agencies that would help carry out any new federal incentives, developers counting on clearer policy signals, renters facing high costs, and first-time buyers priced out of markets that remain tight across the country.

The cancellation also created an awkward moment for Republican leaders who had been presenting the bill as a major affordability win heading into the midterms. Some lawmakers viewed the delay as largely symbolic rather than a true veto threat, but the timing made clear that Trump was pressing Senate Republicans on the SAVE America Act even as they acknowledged it could not pass under current Senate math.

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Trump made that case during a rare visit to the U.S. Capitol on June 24, underscoring the strain inside his party over how far to go on voting restrictions and whether the Senate can advance the measure at all. The housing bill remained on hold as Trump used one legislative win to force a fight over another.