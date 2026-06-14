UFC stages historic White House card with Topuria vs. Gaethje main event

The White House South Lawn hosts UFC Freedom 250, where Topuria-Gaethje tops a seven-bout card on Flag Day and Trump’s 80th birthday.

The White House South Lawn has been turned into a fight venue, and that alone makes UFC Freedom 250 unlike any card in the sport’s history. Set for Sunday, June 14, 2026, the event folds a lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje into a patriotic anniversary celebration, with the UFC framing it as part of America’s 250th birthday.

The main card is scheduled for 8:00 PM EDT on Paramount+, and UFC says the seven-bout lineup is presented by Crypto.com and Ram. Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane meet in the co-main event for the interim heavyweight title, while the rest of the card includes Sean O’Malley against Aiemann Zahabi, Josh Hokit against Derrick Lewis, Mauricio Ruffy against Michael Chandler, Bo Nickal against Kyle Daukaus, and Diego Lopes against Steve Garcia.

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The symbolism has pushed the card far beyond ordinary promotion. CBS Sports said it is the first pro sporting event ever held on White House grounds in the building’s 226-year history, and only the second outdoor UFC fight card the promotion has ever staged. The date adds another layer: Flag Day also falls on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, tying the spectacle to both national ritual and personal branding.

Photo by Duren Williams

Topuria enters the White House main event as one of the UFC’s fastest-rising champions. UFC says he returned to lightweight after beating Charles Oliveira in 2025 for the vacant title, becoming the 10th fighter in UFC history to win belts in two weight classes. He arrived at the bout unbeaten at 17-0 with nine straight UFC wins. Gaethje, meanwhile, earned the interim lightweight belt by defeating Paddy Pimblett earlier in 2026, and UFC says his résumé includes 10 wins in 15 UFC starts, two interim-title reigns, one BMF title and 15 Performance Bonuses.

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Fight-week theater spilled into the public square before the first punch was thrown. At Friday’s final press conference at the Lincoln Memorial, all 14 fighters appeared onstage at a free public event, and reports said Topuria shoved Gaethje afterward. Gaethje did not retaliate, and the moment never became a full brawl. UFC then moved the buildup to the Ellipse, where it held fan events on June 13 and June 14 and planned a ceremonial weigh-in, extending the card’s civic footprint from the memorials to the lawn beside the White House. That staging turns UFC Freedom 250 into more than a title fight. It is a test of how far combat sports, politics and state symbolism can be fused into one national broadcast.