UK seeks extradition after mother and two daughters found dead

Police are seeking Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma after a mother and two daughters were found dead in Great Denham, and his arrest in South Africa turned the case into an extradition fight.

Police are trying to bring Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma back to the UK after his wife and two daughters were found dead in a house in Great Denham, near Bedford. Bedfordshire Police identified the 45-year-old as the suspect after officers forced entry to the property on Carnoustie Drive and found the bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and the couple’s daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5.

Police were first called on Monday, 6 July 2026, after the family had not been seen for several days. A murder investigation was launched on 7 July by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, and detectives released a CCTV image of Tshuma on 8 July after he left the UK from Heathrow Airport on Saturday, 4 July 2026. There was no wider risk to the public because Tshuma was known to the three victims, but uniformed patrols increased in Great Denham as specialist teams worked the case.

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Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg. British investigators rely on the National Crime Agency and Interpol to trace suspects, share intelligence, and coordinate with foreign police forces before a formal surrender request moves through the courts. To secure extradition, prosecutors must identify the suspect, set out the murder charges, and present enough evidence for the requested country to test whether the legal threshold is met. If the suspect is in South Africa, local judges must decide whether the request satisfies their own legal standards before any transfer can happen.

Tshuma initially flew to Dubai, then Johannesburg, later travelled to Zimbabwe, and returned to South Africa shortly afterward. Zimbabwe is not among the UK’s extradition treaty partners, which would make a transfer from there far more difficult than one from South Africa.

Photo by TREEDEO.ST

Outside the family home, tributes were left for the victims. The family was dealing with an “unimaginable loss” and thanked the community for support. Zandile Tshuma had worked in anti-fraud roles at Barclays and KPMG before becoming an associate director at Forensic Risk Alliance, and the family lived in a £1.3 million home.