Witness accounts challenge ICE version of Houston fatal shooting

Witnesses say Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot through a van window, challenging ICE’s claim that he tried to ram an officer in Houston’s East End.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot through a passenger window on July 7 in Houston’s East End, near the 6800 block of Canal Street. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the 52-year-old Houston resident, originally from Mexico, tried to ram an agency vehicle, ignored commands and attempted to run over an officer before the officer fired in self-defense.

The people inside the van were detained after the shooting, including one passenger who was Salgado Araujo’s brother. Their lawyer said the three passengers described a sudden shooting from outside the vehicle, not a confrontation in which the officer was under immediate threat. The officers involved were not wearing body cameras, leaving no released video.

Sylvia Garcia spoke with acting ICE Director David Venturella and was told Salgado Araujo was not the intended target. A Garcia spokesperson said another passenger had an administrative warrant and was the target. The Department of Homeland Security said only that one person in the van "resembled the target." Garcia demanded an independent investigation and the release of complete, unedited body-camera footage.

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Salgado Araujo’s family says he had lived in the United States for about 35 years, was trying to obtain a work permit and had no previous criminal record. His son, Ronaldo Salgado, said his father may have panicked after unmarked cars followed him, thinking someone was trying to steal his van and construction tools. A memorial has been built at the scene, and community members have held vigils and protests as federal officials keep the officer’s name private.